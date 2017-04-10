Video Shows Sorority Girl Getting Slammed Into The Ground By Police

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

A video hit the Internet over the weekend that appears to show a police officer slamming a Colorado State University sorority girl into the pavement face-first.

According to the coloradoan.com:

Officers were dispatched Thursday night to reports of a “separated disturbance” between two men near Bondi Beach Bar in Old Town Fort Collins. While officers were gathering information from employees about the reported fight, the girlfriend of one of the suspects “shoulder-checked the bouncer and an officer and then pulled her boyfriend from the area,” said Kate Kimble, Fort Collins police spokeswoman.

The story continues to say that the officers had told 22-year-old Michaella Surat her boyfriend wasn’t free to go, but she was. Surat stayed at the scene and allegedly decided to “physically obstruct and stuck an officer,” according to the report.

Michaella Surat thrown to the ground by the police outside #BondiBeach Bar in #FortCollins on Thursday night. #Murica pic.twitter.com/cTxL4P2u4n — TVisCOOL! (@TVisCOOLUK) April 10, 2017

The video was first posted by Barstool Sports with the caption, “Seems excessive.”

Surat, confirmed to be a Colorado State University junior, was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail, where she has since posted her $1,750 bond. She has been formally charged with third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer. She is due in court Wednesday.

Did the cop go too far here?