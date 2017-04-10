Widow Of Bob Probert Returns To Wings’ Penalty Box With Husband’s Ashes

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Several reports saying family members of the late Bob Probert brought some of his ashes to Joe Louis Arena to be spread in the penalty box. If this actually happened, Red Wings’ fans say this would be perfect.

“This is bittersweet for me,” said Dani Probert, widow of former Wings enforcer Bob Probert told The Detroit Free Press. “I have brought some of Bob’s ashes to the game. At Christmas time, I came here with my family and the urn with his ashes and we took a photo of us sitting in the penalty box.”

Bob Probert's family spread his ashes inside the Red Wings penalty box at Joe Louis Arena tonight, multiple players told me. pic.twitter.com/eFN7ZovT4K — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 10, 2017

Probert–an enforcer on the ice and no stranger to the penalty box — played for the Detroit Red Wings in 1985-1994 and for the Chicago Blackhawks in 1995-2002. He died of a heart attack in 2010 at the age of 45.