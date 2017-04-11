21-Year-Old Woman Charged In Stabbing Caught On Video At Detroit Park

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 21-year-old woman had been charged with attempted murder in an assault caught on video at Detroit’s Rouge Park.
Police say the brawl Sunday evening, at the park on Plymouth and Burt, involved the 30-year-old victim and Shadivia Keauslatyke Phillips.
At some point during the fight, prosecutors say Phillips stabbed the victim in the chest. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is expected to be OK.
[See video of the fight here.]
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Phillips with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in 36th District Court.
Many of those commenting videos of the incident, reposted multiple time to Facebook and YouTube, bemoaned the fact that none of the many bystanders stepped in to help.
Some of those in the crowd said the fight started over a parking spot. That detail was not immediately confirmed by authorities.