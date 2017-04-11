CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
21-Year-Old Woman Charged In Stabbing Caught On Video At Detroit Park

April 11, 2017 4:17 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 21-year-old woman had been charged with attempted murder in an assault caught on video at Detroit’s Rouge Park.

Police say the brawl Sunday evening, at the park on Plymouth and Burt, involved the 30-year-old victim and Shadivia Keauslatyke Phillips.

At some point during the fight, prosecutors say Phillips stabbed the victim in the chest. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is expected to be OK.

[See video of the fight here.]

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Phillips with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in 36th District Court.

Many of those commenting videos of the incident, reposted multiple time to Facebook and YouTube, bemoaned the fact that none of the many bystanders stepped in to help.

Some of those in the crowd said the fight started over a parking spot. That detail was not immediately confirmed by authorities.

