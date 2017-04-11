Christopher Ilitch: Ken Holland Is Red Wings GM ‘Now And Into Future’

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Red Wings general manager Ken Holland has come under increasing scrutiny within the team’s fanbase, but he hasn’t lost the support of ownership.
Christopher Ilitch told reporters on Tuesday that Holland is “our GM now and into future.”
Holland, 61, just completed his 20th season as the Red Wings GM. His contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 season, but it appears he’ll be sticking around longer than that. Ilitch, who took over as team owner after the death of his father Mike Ilitch in February, expressed the utmost faith in the man who has presided over
Holland has drawn criticism from the fans for handing out imprudent contracts, particularly when re-signing his own players, and for sustaining the Red Wings’ record playoff streak at the apparent expense of their long term stability. He is adamantly opposed to the full-scale rebuild and has said he intends to construct a playoff-contending team next season.