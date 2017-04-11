Get A Virtual Look Inside Cedar Point’s New ‘Beach Waterpark Paradise’ [VIDEO]

SANDUSKY, Ohio. (WWJ) – Cedar Point is offering thrill seekers and water lovers alike an early, virtual look inside the its new waterpark, opening for this spring/summer season.

The animated video, released Tuesday, gives guests “a better view of what awaits them as they travel through the new main entrance and see exciting new attractions, dining options, a new merchandise store and new amenities that show a dramatic transformation of the 18-acre beach waterpark paradise,” park officials say, with unobstructed views of Lake Erie.

Cedar Point Shores is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 27, 2017, featuring multiple new water slides, including Point Plummet — a six-story-tall, four-person aqua-drop body slide “that will simultaneously send four guests on a nearly vertical free fall when the floor drops out from under them. The four separate 400-foot-long slides will send riders through a series of flat loops and s-curves for an amazing water rush.”

Families should check out the new a lazy river, wave pool and “Lakeside Landing” featuring 12 kid-sized water slides and the “Lemmy’s Lagoon” splashground.

For adults, there’s a swim-up bar. [Get more details about the new slides and other attractions here].

Cedar Point is billing the waterpark’s new look as a throwback to a time when a visit to Cedar Point simply meant a day at the beach.

“Our history started as a simple bathing beach back in 1870, when it was all about cooling off and enjoying time together along the shore of Lake Erie,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The transformation of Cedar Point Shores puts all the pieces together – the connection to the lake, the mile-long Cedar Point Beach and thrilling water attractions. One day just isn’t enough to experience everything we’re offering this summer.”

For a limited time, $70 tickets are available hat will allow guests to visit both Cedar Point and the new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark on two consecutive days. Get tickets, park hours and more information, at cedarpoint.com.