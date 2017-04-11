John Geils Jr. Of J. Geils Band Fame Dead At 71

BOSTON – The lead guitarist for the J. Geils Band has died. Seventy-one-year old John Geils Jr. was found dead in his home Tuesday in suburban Boston.
Authorities say that Geils died of natural causes but are continuing their investigation. The J. Geils Band often considered Detroit their second home.
Their string of hits over the decades included “Centerfold,” “Freeze Frame,” “Must of Got Lost,” “Whammer Jammer” and “Monkey Island.”
The band played both The Fillmore and DTE Energy Music Theater in recent years.