Mackinac Bridge Closed Due To Falling Ice

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WWJ) – The Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic, late Tuesday afternoon, due to melting ice falling from its cables and towers.
The announcement was made by the Mackinac Bridge Authority, which said it is monitoring the conditions at various points along the structure. It’s unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen.
In the meantime, motorists are advised to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.
This comes after heavy snowfall hit the Upper Peninsula overnight.
The bridge — over the Straits of Mackinac, connecting the UP with the lower peninsula — closed in late February for the same reason.