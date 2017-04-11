Macomb County Nurse Wins $4 Million In Michigan Lottery

(WWJ) A Macomb County nurse who pays the bills by working overtime at multiple jobs was stunned after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $4 million Mega Bucks instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, at 48990 Hayes Road in Macomb.

“I scratched the ticket in the store and I was floored,” she said. “I screamed a few choice words that got the clerk’s attention and she asked what I’d won. She didn’t believe me until she looked at the ticket herself.”

After tucking the ticket away for safekeeping the player shared the good news with her family and a few close friends, including her boss.

“I’ve been a nurse for 28 years and I’ve always worked a lot of overtime at more than one job,” said the player. “We’ve been really short staffed lately, so when I told my boss she was afraid that I was going to retire. I told her that I am not planning to retire, but I am cutting my hours back.”

“I’m not sure I’ve ever worked just a 40-hour week, so working just 40 hours at one job will feel like retirement to me!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim her prize. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than an annuity. With her winnings she plans to pay her bills, give some money to family, buy a new car, pay for her daughter’s college tuition, and then invest the remainder.

“Winning hasn’t sunk in yet. I don’t think I will believe it until I get an alert on my phone from the bank showing the huge balance in my account,” she said.