Novi Veteran Finally Gets His World War II Medals

(WWJ) World War II Veteran Harold Ortwine of Novi accepted two long overdue medals Monday from U.S. Representative Dave Trott, including the Victory Medal and the Medal of Occupation.
Ortwine was drafted at age 18, and “served his country valiantly,” Trott said. He was deployed to Germany as a member of the 106th Division “Golden Lions.” When Japan surrendered, Ortwine returned home in August of 1945.
Due to a record mix-up, his discharge papers were misplaced and Ortwine failed to receive the medals he had earned.
He approached Trott for help and the congressman said he was happy to do it, adding Ortwine deserved it for “defending our nation’s fundamental principles of freedom and liberty around the world.”
Ortwine’s family and friends watched as he was presented the medals.
Trott said it was “a long overdue recognition of the bravery and heroism he embodied in defense of the traditions built by the Americans before him and the promise of every generation to come.”