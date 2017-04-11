CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police: Missing 13-Year-Old Left In Stranger’s Car

April 11, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: missing, Yesmine Al-Ahmar

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking for the help locating a missing 13-year-old who left her house saying she was going to live with her father.

Yesmine Al-Ahmar

Yesmine Al-Ahmar told her sister that she was going to live with her dad before she left her home on Britain street and got into a car that was not known to the family.

According to her family — Yesmine is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds — she has a medium complexion with acne blotches and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hat, red, black and white wind-breaker, a black polo shirt, black pants with gray and pink gym shoes.

Police have been unable to contact Yesmine’s dad to confirm that she is with him.

If you have any information about Yesmine or know her whereabouts — you are asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5940.

