Police: One Man Dead After Car Slams Into Building

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say one man is dead after his car slammed into a building on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard and Richton in Detroit.
Police Commander Nick Kyriacou says that the 40-year-old man driving the vehicle was dead at the scene.
“He was going northbound on Rosa Parks at a very high rate of speed – something either caused him to lose control or he swerved – by the markings in the pavement – he went up on the curb and then struck the building – rotated sideways – wrapping a car partially around a building — our understanding is that he was dead upon the arrival of EMS,” said Kyriacou.
The building sustained considerable damage and authorities deem it unsafe – with concerns that it could collapse.
The identity of the driver has not been released.