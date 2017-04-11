Possible Tornado Strikes Michigan, Along With Snow, School Closings

(WWJ) It doesn’t matter if it’s officially spring, at least according to the calendar. In the central Upper Peninsula, they’re getting socked with heavy snow — at least 4 inches and counting — and in west Michigan, Monday brought a wild night with high winds and a possible tornado.

Up north, there was enough snow to cancel classes at Northern Michigan University for the day, along with the local schools.

Landen Tito still made it in to work this morning at the Marquette Baking Company.

“We’ve only had a couple of nice days so far so everyone knows it’s not really spring yet,” she said.

The snow isn’t all that deep, especially for experienced Upper Peninsula drivers, but it is making for slippery driving conditions.

Yoopers aren’t the only ones dealing with inclement weather in what should the beginning of spring.

Cleanup is underway in west Michigan after strong storms and a possible tornado tore through the Freeport area near Grand Rapids.

Kris and Roger Blough, speaking with WOOD-TV, said they were inside their home near Freeport at the time and couldn’t get a feel for the storm until they went outside.

“That’s when I got concerned, not so much concerned for our safety, but I started shaking thinking about what could have happened,” Blough said. “It could have been worse.”

No injuries were reported. The National Weather Service says will try to confirm the tornado when they investigate the scene later today.

High winds knocked down Blough’s barn and damaged property. Trees were knocked down across roads with debris scattered from the high winds and heavy rains.

“You just could tell there was the intense wind, you could feel it going across the porch, the back porch,” Blough said.