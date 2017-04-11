State Sen. Bert Johnson Indicted For Conspiracy, Theft

DETROIT (WWJ) – Michigan Sen. Bert Johnson has been indicted on conspiracy and theft charges.
The U.S. Attorneys Office said Tuesday Johnson, 43, is accused of using his office to pay off debt by hiring a so-called “ghost employee” — and putting him or her on the payroll as a “Community Liaison.”
That person was allegedly paid more than $23,000, yet “contributed no work on behalf of Johnson’s staff,” according to the indictment. The alleged co-conspirator was not immediately named by authorities.
[View a copy of the indictment]
This case was investigated by FBI and IRS-CI agents who raided Johnson’s Highland Park home last month, carrying out boxes and computer equipment.
“Senator Johnson’s alleged actions abused the trust of his constituents and amounted to simple theft,” said IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Manny Muriel of the Detroit Field Office. “It is in these cases that the IRS takes particular interest in individuals, allegedly abusing the power they have been entrusted with – for their own personal benefit. This investigation exemplifies interagency collaboration and the United States’ commitment to combat the abuse of power and to elevate transparency and accountability”
Speaking to WWJ’s Vickie Thomas last month, the Democrat said he was “pretty disappointed” about the raid, adding that he did not know the investigation was coming.
Johnson represents the state’s Second District, which includes Highland Park, Hamtramck, northeast Detroit, Harper Woods and the five Grosse Pointe communities.
If convicted on all charges, he faces a statutory maximum penalty of ten years in prison.