Tips Wanted To Find Missing 13-Year-Old Detroit Boy [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say he’s never run away before, but a 13-year-old boy who took off last Friday after a family argument is still missing.
Cecil Frost IV was last seen by his father on April 7, between 11:30 a.m. and midnight, in the 8700 block of Rosa Parks.
According to police, Frost left home after he and his dad got into a dispute about something problems at school.
Frost is described as a black male with light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, navy blue shorts and blue gym shoes.
Police say the teen is believed to be in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone who may have seen Frost or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Tenth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.