CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Tony Romo Appears In The Team Photo For The Dallas Mavericks [PHOTO]

April 11, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, Tony Romo

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Tony Romo will wear No. 9 one more time.

The Dallas Mavericks are planning a tribute and “very special sports experience” for the retiring Cowboys quarterback before their final home game.

Two people with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press that Romo would be in uniform wearing his familiar number — on a Mavericks jersey — while sitting on the bench. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the tribute haven’t been released.

While declining to offer details, coach Rick Carlisle said in a text message Saturday that he and owner Mark Cuban “very much look forward to honoring one of Dallas’ all-time best athletes and people with a very special sports experience.”

Dallas is currently carrying 14 players, and the maximum is 15, leaving room for the honorary player.
A frequent front-row fan with a seat next to the Mavericks bench during his 10 years as the Cowboys starter, Romo lost his job to rookie Dak Prescott while recovering from a back injury last season. The four-time Pro Bowl player is headed to CBS as the lead NFL analyst rather than trying to play elsewhere.

Already eliminated from the playoffs with their first losing record in the 17 full seasons that Cuban has owned them, the Mavericks play Denver in their home finale Tuesday night.

“I can’t get into specifics at this time, but encourage fans to be in their seats when warmups begin at 7:15 p.m.,” Carlisle said.

Romo, who turns 37 this month, was a standout basketball player in high school in Wisconsin before playing football at Eastern Illinois.

Undrafted out of the lower-division school in 2003, Romo rose to stardom after taking over as the Cowboys starter in the middle of the 2006 season. He became the storied franchise’s career leader in passing yards and touchdowns but couldn’t match the postseason success of multiple Super Bowl winners Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

Prescott had already shown promise when Romo broke a bone in his back in a preseason game at Seattle last year. It was the fourth back injury since 2013 for Romo, who missed most of 2010 and 2015 with broken collarbones.

The Cowboys had a franchise-record 11-game winning streak on their way to the NFC East title without Romo, who conceded the job to Prescott when he was healthy and was the backup for the last seven games of the regular season and a divisional playoff loss to Green Bay.

Romo was released Tuesday, the same day as the announcement of his deal with CBS to replace another former quarterback in Phil Simms on the No. 1 broadcast team with Emmy Award-winning play-by-play man Jim Nantz.

Earlier in his career, Romo also made headlines on the golf course. He tried to qualify for the U.S. Open three straight years from 2010-12 and reached the second stage of qualifying the first of those three tries. He stopped playing after back surgery during the offseason in 2013.

___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia