Wanted: Man Who Jumped Counter, Stole Narcotics At Macomb County CVS [PHOTOS]

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Macomb County authorities are searching for a man who jumped the counter at a CVS pharmacy, made threats and stole narcotic medication.
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the crime took place shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, in Harrison Township.
Wickersham says the suspect, who implied he had a gun, threatened the pharmacist while he searched for the drugs he wanted. After taking three bottles of cough syrup with codeine, a narcotic pain reliever, he forced the stores’ doors open and fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s, around 5’8” tall. He was witnessed getting into a silver Chrysler Pacifica.
No one was injured and no weapon was seen, Wickersham said.
The Sheriffs’ Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, seen in security camera photos. Anyone who recognizes him or who has any information about this case is asked to call 586-307-9412.