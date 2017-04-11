Xavier’s Bluiett Arrested On Marijuana Possession Charge

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett is facing a marijuana possession charge following a suburban Indianapolis traffic stop.

Carmel police say the 22-year-old from Indianapolis was arrested Monday on one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. He was released on bond Tuesday from the Hamilton County Jail.

Police say Bluiett was pulled over for driving about 75 mph in a 55 mph zone after failing to signal a lane change. Police say officers smelled marijuana and determined Bluiett had less than 30 grams of the drug.

Bluiett was Xavier’s leading scorer last season, averaging 18.5 point a game. He’s testing the NBA waters but won’t hire an agent, meaning he could return for his senior season.

Xavier athletics spokesman Tom Eiser says “we are aware of the story and looking into it.”

