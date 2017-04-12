Andrew Romine Chosen For Random Drug Test After First Career Grand Slam [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

Major League Baseball has gone hard after suspected drug-users such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Alex Rodriguez.

Now they’re in pursuit of…Andrew Romine?

Romine, who is batting .545 over five games this season, was subjected to a random drug test after the Tigers 5-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday in which the utility man collected two more hits and slugged the first grand slam of his career.

“Immediately when I walked in, it was, ‘You got a drug test,'” Romine said.

#Tigers Romine spoke minutes ago about his grand slam and getting drug tested right after the game pic.twitter.com/0tyWCBPQ5C — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 12, 2017

Asked how it went, Romine laughed and said, “Little lightheaded. We took blood.”

In related news, Romine was able to retrieve his home run ball from a courteous Tigers fan. He plans to put it on display in his bedroom.

“The guy was nice enough to come down, we took some pictures. I gave him a bat and a ball, talked to him and hung out for a little bit,” Romine said.

In fact, their conversation took precedent over Romine’s drug test.

“I went and talked to the guy first before I headed in there to do the drug test,” Romine said.

Over his eight-year career, Romine has a .243 average and seven home runs.