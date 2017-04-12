Andrew Romine Chosen For Random Drug Test After First Career Grand Slam [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Major League Baseball has gone hard after suspected drug-users such as Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Alex Rodriguez.
Now they’re in pursuit of…Andrew Romine?
Romine, who is batting .545 over five games this season, was subjected to a random drug test after the Tigers 5-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday in which the utility man collected two more hits and slugged the first grand slam of his career.
“Immediately when I walked in, it was, ‘You got a drug test,'” Romine said.
Asked how it went, Romine laughed and said, “Little lightheaded. We took blood.”
In related news, Romine was able to retrieve his home run ball from a courteous Tigers fan. He plans to put it on display in his bedroom.
“The guy was nice enough to come down, we took some pictures. I gave him a bat and a ball, talked to him and hung out for a little bit,” Romine said.
In fact, their conversation took precedent over Romine’s drug test.
“I went and talked to the guy first before I headed in there to do the drug test,” Romine said.
Over his eight-year career, Romine has a .243 average and seven home runs.