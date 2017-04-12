Authorities: Man Pointed Gun In Rochester Hills Road Rage Incident

April 12, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: road rage, rochester hills

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – A 45-year-old Rochester Hills man has been arrested a an expected charge of felonious assault after he allegedly pointed a pistol during a “road rage” incident.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a 911 call from a motorist, Tuesday afternoon, who reported that a driver of a white Volkswagen Jetta, which pulled around him as they were entering eastbound M-59 from northbound Rochester Rd., pointed a gun at him as he passed.

While on the phone with the dispatcher, the victim — a 55-year-old  Macomb Township resident — then followed the alleged gunman to a parking lot where they were met by deputies.

A .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was discovered tucked into the suspect’s waistband, sheriff’s officials said.

The man was arrested, his firearm taken for evidence, and his vehicle impounded.

He remains lodged the Oakland County Jail pending an arraignment. Sheriff’s officials say he does have a Concealed Pistol Licence (CPL).

 

