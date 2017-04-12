Detroit Church Provides FREE Gas, Oil Change On Good Friday

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit church will be celebrating Good Friday by providing free gas and oil changes to city residents.
The New Life Family Church is holding its “$10K Gas Giveaway” starting Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m. Detroiter will be able to get free gas at a BP Gas Station at 8 Mile Rd. and Livernois as well as free oil changes at City Oil Change on Livernois at Curtis, which are partnering with the church.
The fuel will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“People won’t even have to get out of their cars while our teams are pumping their gas,” Pastor Welton Smith told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “We’re also going to be kind of ministering to them, checking on them. Some people may need prayer or something.”
Only city of Detroit residents are eligible.
The aim is for the 10-year-old congregation to make sure at least 500 residents in Detroit have a good Good Friday.
“We’re just going to kind of bless the city — while supplies last — so you kinda want people to get in line as early as they can,” Smith added. “We’re just really going to do something pleasant for our city during Jesus Weekend, and that’s really all it’s about.”