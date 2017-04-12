CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit Church Provides FREE Gas, Oil Change On Good Friday

April 12, 2017 2:36 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit church will be celebrating Good Friday by providing free gas and oil changes to city residents.

The New Life Family Church is holding its “$10K Gas Giveaway” starting Friday, April 14, at 9 a.m. Detroiter will be able to get free gas at a BP Gas Station at 8 Mile Rd. and Livernois as well as free oil changes at City Oil Change on Livernois at Curtis, which are partnering with the church.

The fuel will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“People won’t even have to get out of their cars while our teams are pumping their gas,” Pastor Welton Smith told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “We’re also going to be kind of ministering to them, checking on them. Some people may need prayer or something.”

Only city of Detroit residents are eligible.

The aim is for the 10-year-old congregation to make sure at least 500 residents in Detroit have a good Good Friday.

“We’re just going to kind of bless the city — while supplies last — so you kinda want people to get in line as early as they can,” Smith added. “We’re just really going to do something pleasant for our city during Jesus Weekend, and that’s really all it’s about.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia