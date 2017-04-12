Detroit Tigers Announce They Have Signed James Loney

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday morning they signed journeyman first baseman James Loney to a minor league contract.
Loney has played with the Dodgers, Red Sox, Rays and the Mets. He was released from the Texas Rangers earlier this spring.
The 32-year-old Loney hit .265 with 9 home runs and 34 RBI with the Mets last season in 366 plate appearances.
Loney’s best season came in 2007 with the Dodgers, he hit .331 with 15 home runs and 67 RBI in 375 plate appearances. He was drafted in first round (19th overall) of the 2002 MLB Draft by the Dodgers.
According to MLive.com, Loney will most likely be assigned to triple-A Toledo after his extended spring training.