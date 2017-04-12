Ex-Houston Rockets Star Steve Francis Pleads Guilty To DWI

April 12, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Steve Francis

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Houston Rockets star Steve Francis has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge over his November arrest in Texas.

Francis was sentenced Tuesday in Houston to time served and fined $1,000. Court records show a felony retaliation charge against Francis, for allegedly threatening to assault an officer, was dismissed in February.

Investigators say Francis was pulled over in Harris County, for allegedly speeding, when an officer smelled alcohol on him. Francis allegedly became belligerent prior to being arrested.

Authorities say the judge, during sentencing, took into account that the 40-year-old Francis voluntarily entered an alcohol rehab program after his arrest and continues treatment.

Francis played 11 seasons in the NBA.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia