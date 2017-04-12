Former Quicken Loans Exec Found Competent For Trial In Wife’s Fatal Stabbing

NOVI (WWJ) – An Oakland County man charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife had been found mentally competent to stand trial.

A forensic review was held in 52-1 District Court in Novi Wednesday, at which time the judge was given information concerning a psychiatric evaluation and handed down the ruling.

Noah Ravenscroft, a former senior vice president for Quicken Loans, allegedly stabbed his wife to death during a domestic dispute in their upscale Commerce Township home on Jan. 23.

Authorities were alerted to the situation by one of the couple’s children, who called 911 and told the operator Ravenscroft was getting a knife.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the 10-year-old reported he saw their father on top of their mother, “and the mother told the child ‘run.’”

When police arrived on the scene, Ravenscroft was covered in blood and his wife was dead on the bedroom floor. All three of the couple’s children were located on the second floor of the home unharmed, and a kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon was taken into evidence.

Ravenscroft, 36, allegedly stabbed himself in the abdomen, but survived.

His attorney had requested the mental exam.

Ravenscroft remains held without bond in the Oakland County Jail awaiting a preliminary exam scheduled for Wednesday, April 26.