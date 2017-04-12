Kid Rock Is Reportedly Engaged

(WWJ) She got a rock, a heck of one from the looks of it, and from metro Detroit’s own from Kid Rock.
The Detroit superstar and his longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry are now engaged, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Fans reportedly spotted her wearing a ring this past weekend during Kid Rock’s “Chillin’ the Most” cruise along the Florida coast. Photos of Berry with the ring began popping up on the cruise’s private Facebook page.
Until recently, Rock had kept Berry under the radar following his high-profile but short-lived marriage to Pamela Anderson that ended in 2007.
Kid Rock, aka Robert Ritchie, has kept the relationship with the dark-haired beauty largely under wraps, after a string of high profile romances with actresses and musicians. The east side native has homes in Detroit and Clarkston.
Rock and Berry are very rarely photographed together. Rock’s son, and now grandson, also stay out of the spotlight.
Most recently, he lamented the loss of another woman in his life, WYCD show host Linda Lee, a good friend who lost her battle with cancer two weeks ago.