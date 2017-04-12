CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Michigan Football Ticket Packs To Go On Sale In June

April 12, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Michigan, wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two football ticket options will become available to University of Michigan fans on June 20 with the “Go Blue Ticket Pack” and the “Family Pack.”

The Go Blue Ticket Pack allows fans to choose between three to four home games, with the pricing based upon tier and game selections. Fans can pick their game and seat locations according to their own preferences, based on the following structure:
• Fans select one (1) game: Michigan State (Oct. 7) or Ohio State (Nov. 25)
• Fans select one (1) game: Rutgers (Oct. 28) or Minnesota (Nov. 4)
• Fans select a minimum of one (1) game and a maximum of two (2) games: Cincinnati (Sept. 9) and/or Air Force (Sept. 16)

Additional pricing information for the individual games is available on the football packs and single-game tickets page.

The popular Family Pack returns this season for two games. The package includes a minimum of four (4) end zone tickets, four (4) beverages and four (4) hotdogs. Prices are as follows, based on the four-ticket minimum: Air Force ($240) and/or Minnesota ($300).

Following are the dates when the football ticket packs will be available to different fan segments:
• Tuesday, June 20 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (200 or more priority points)
• Wednesday, June 21 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (75 or more priority points)
• Thursday, June 22 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (1 or more priority points)
• Friday, June 23 – Michigan Athletics Digital Community
• Ticket packs will be available to the public after the digital community on-sale date

Donors to Michigan Athletics must be on file by June 6, 2017, to be eligible for 2017 ticket packs during the donor pre-sale.

