Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby Has NHL’s Best-Selling Jersey

April 12, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Penguins, Red Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby has the best-selling jersey in the NHL for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The league announced Wednesday that shop.NHL.com sales show the Pittsburgh Penguins captain leading the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the most popular jersey this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews makes his NHL debut on the list at No. 4, followed by New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

The league says sales of NHL merchandise on shop.NHL.com during the 2016-17 regular season were up 14 percent year-over-year, while jersey sales rose 11 percent during the same period.
More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

