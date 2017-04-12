Report: Miles Bridges ‘Leaning Heavily’ To Returning To Michigan State

By: Evan Jankens
“One and done” is a phrase Michigan State fans haven’t heard all too often with Tom Izzo as their head coach.
Last season Deyonta Davis left MSU after his freshman season and fell to the second round. He is still making more money than he can probably count (3-year $4 million fully guaranteed contract), so in hindsight he made the right choice.
The belief from many is that standout freshman forward Miles Bridges would also be making that same leap after winning the Big Ten freshman of the year award.
Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon that will make Spartan fans very happy. “Sources: Michigan State’s Miles Bridges cancelled agent meetings, leaning heavily toward returning for sophomore year. Lottery pick talent.”
This would be huge for the Spartans if Bridges does indeed return to East Lansing. With fellow soon-to-be sophomores Nick Ward, Cassius Winston and Joshua Langford set to return along with incoming freshmen Jaren Jackson and Xavier Tillman, it would be hard to not pick the Spartans to be the favorite to win the Big Ten.