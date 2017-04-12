Sterling Heights Courthouse, Library Evacuated After Man Arrives With ‘Military Grade Device’

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Sterling Heights police say 41A District Court and the adjacent public library have been evacuated due to a scare involving a possibly explosive device.

Lt. Dave Servello said a man brought the “military grade device” — possibly a mortar shell — in a van, which he parked in the lot outside the police department and the court building, on Dodge Park Road at Utica Road.

Servello said the man told the receptionist at the front desk that he’d had the object for some time and wanted to dispose of it.

“Due to the explosive device, we immediately incorporated a safety procedure, established a safety zone around the vehicle,” Servello said, “Where the vehicle is parked in our civic center caused us to evacuate the court and the library.”

Investigators do not know at this time exactly what it is, but Servello said the man believed it was from the World War II era. The Michigan State Police bomb squad has been called in to investigate.

The area around the complex has been cordoned off in the meantime, although Dodge Park Rd. remains open to traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

Sarvello reminds citizens that if you find any kind of explosive, do not transport it anywhere. Call police immediately.

Note: Police early told WWJ that nearby Stevenson High School had also been evacuated, but that information was later corrected to report that students were released early.