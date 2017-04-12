CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Tips Sought To Find 15-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Sunday [PHOTO]

April 12, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: detroit, missing person
nakaiah betts pic Tips Sought To Find 15 Year Old Girl Missing Since Sunday [PHOTO]

Nakaiah Bett (credit: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips to track down a teen girl who disappeared in the middle of the night.

Nakaiah Betts, 15, was last seen by her mother at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at their home in the 11200 block of Courville Street — and discovered missing the next morning.

She is described as a black female, around 5’6″ tall and 140-150 lbs. with a brown complexion, brown eyes, and purple and black hair in braids.

Police said Betts is believed to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who may have seen this missing girl or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

