Tips Sought To Find 15-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Sunday [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips to track down a teen girl who disappeared in the middle of the night.
Nakaiah Betts, 15, was last seen by her mother at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at their home in the 11200 block of Courville Street — and discovered missing the next morning.
She is described as a black female, around 5’6″ tall and 140-150 lbs. with a brown complexion, brown eyes, and purple and black hair in braids.
Police said Betts is believed to be in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone who may have seen this missing girl or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.