What Fans Can Expect When Under Armour Opens In Detroit Thursday

(WWJ) The Under Armour Detroit Brand House is getting set to open its doors to the public — with fanfare — at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will go head to head with the new 22,000 square foot Nike store in the area.
Long lines are anticipated for the grand opening, reported WWJ’s City Beat Reporter Vickie Thomas. Visitors on the first day will receive food and drinks as well as special shoe customization.
The Maryland-based high end provider of athletic gear says the new location on Woodward at State Street will reflect its roots in a revitalized Baltimore, while also paying homage to Detroit, Thomas reported.
The 16,000 square foot store is spread out over three floors.
Under Armour joins a plethora of much-anticipated new businesses set to open in Detroit this week. Also opening are Atomic Chicken with its Motor City hot chicken, upscale Italian eatery La Laterna, and Avalon International Bread’s new fusion coffee shop. The coffee shop will also offer beer and wine.