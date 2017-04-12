CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

What Fans Can Expect When Under Armour Opens In Detroit Thursday

April 12, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Avalon Bread, La Laterna, Nike, Under Armour

(WWJ) The Under Armour Detroit Brand House is getting set to open its doors to the public — with fanfare — at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will go head to head with the new 22,000 square foot Nike store in the area.

Long lines are anticipated for the grand opening, reported WWJ’s City Beat Reporter Vickie Thomas. Visitors on the first day will receive food and drinks as well as special shoe customization.

The Maryland-based high end provider of athletic gear says the new location on Woodward at State Street will reflect its roots in a revitalized Baltimore, while also paying homage to Detroit, Thomas reported.

The 16,000 square foot store is spread out over three floors.

Under Armour joins a plethora of much-anticipated new businesses set to open in Detroit this week. Also opening are Atomic Chicken with its Motor City hot chicken, upscale Italian eatery La Laterna, and Avalon International Bread’s new fusion coffee shop. The coffee shop will also offer beer and wine.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia