$10M Lawsuit Filed In Case Of 3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Falling Table

DETROIT (WWJ) – A lawyer is seeking $10 million on behalf of the family of a 3-year-old girl who was killed when she was hit by a table that folded into a gymnasium wall in Dearborn Heights.
Gregory J. Rohl, representing Tabatha Kerr — the victim’s mother — filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Wayne County against the Archdiocese of Detroit, Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency and St. Albert the Great Church in Dearborn Heights.
The lawsuit says children were at recess Jan. 20 at the church when the table “unexpectedly and without notice detached from the wall and fell directly” onto Lilliana Kerr, who was attending a Head Start program.
“The incident was witnessed by a gym full of small children, all of whom were horrified,” according to a news release.
The child’s death was found to be accidental, and no criminal charges were filed.