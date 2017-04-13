CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
$10M Lawsuit Filed In Case Of 3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Falling Table

April 13, 2017 9:56 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A lawyer is seeking $10 million on behalf of the family of a 3-year-old girl who was killed when she was hit by a table that folded into a gymnasium wall in Dearborn Heights.

Gregory J. Rohl, representing Tabatha Kerr — the victim’s mother — filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Wayne County against the Archdiocese of Detroit, Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency and St. Albert the Great Church in Dearborn Heights.

The lawsuit says children were at recess Jan. 20 at the church when the table “unexpectedly and without notice detached from the wall and fell directly” onto Lilliana Kerr, who was attending a Head Start program.

“The incident was witnessed by a gym full of small children, all of whom were horrified,” according to a news release.

The child’s death was found to be accidental, and no criminal charges were filed.

