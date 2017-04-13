97.1 The Ticket – Tigers Ticket Takeover!

April 13, 2017 12:00 AM
Listen to Jamie and Stoney and Karsch and Anderson on Friday, April 21 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, April 25, 2017! We will be giving away tickets every hour starting at 6 a.m. for the “Tigers Ticket Takeover”.

Tickets for all Detroit Tigers home games are on sale now! Buy now and save! Don’t miss your chance to see the Detroit Tigers take on the Mariners at Comerica Park!

For ticket call 866-66-Tiger or visit Tigers.com.

