Detroit Lions Release Their 2017 NFL Draft Hat [PHOTO]

April 13, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Thursday night the Detroit Lions will be unveiling their new uniforms.

Even though these uniforms appear have been already leaked, all eyes will be on these uniforms at 8 p.m, according to the team’s Twitter account.

The NFL and New Era released the NFL Draft day hats Thursday afternoon and I have to say I’m impressed.

The logo on the brim is a really nice touch that I think the fans will eat up.

Follow along with CBSDetroit.com this evening to get your first look at the new Lions uniforms tonight.

