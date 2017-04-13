Detroit Lions Release Their 2017 NFL Draft Hat [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Thursday night the Detroit Lions will be unveiling their new uniforms.
Even though these uniforms appear have been already leaked, all eyes will be on these uniforms at 8 p.m, according to the team’s Twitter account.
The NFL and New Era released the NFL Draft day hats Thursday afternoon and I have to say I’m impressed.
The logo on the brim is a really nice touch that I think the fans will eat up.
