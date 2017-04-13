Garden City Man Hunted After Girlfriend Is Shot Multiple Times

April 13, 2017 7:39 AM

GARDEN CITY (WWJ) A man hunt is underway for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times and took off.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton says police are looking for Jalen Hawkins, 23, a man who’s 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds with a dark complexion and dreadlocks. He has tattoos on his arm and chest.

He’s allegedly driving the victim’s red 2012 Ford Focus, with the license plate DPM 0573.

The victim is in stable condition after she was shot in the legs and torso several times at an apartment on Venoy, near Warren Road, police said. It happened at about midnight.

 

