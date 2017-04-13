Indians Activate Chisenhall, Option Naquin To Triple-A

April 13, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: cleveland indians, Lonnie Chisenhall

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have activated outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall from the 10-day disabled list and optioned outfielder Tyler Naquin to Triple-A Columbus.

Chisenhall sprained his right shoulder running into a wall during an exhibition game on March 24. He appeared in four minor league rehab games.

Chisenhall batted .286 with eight home runs and 57 RBIs in 126 games for the American League champions last season.

Naquin, who started in center field on opening day, batted .235 in six games. He hit .296 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs in 116 games last season.

The Indians chose to keep switch-hitting outfielder Abraham Almonte instead of Naquin, their first round draft pick in 2012. Almonte is batting .250 in eight games.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia