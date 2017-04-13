Motown Artist KEM Holds Backup Singer Open Auditions Today

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Ever dreamed of singing in the spotlight with a Motown recording star? This could be your chance.
R&B/Soul singer-songwriter KEM is holding open auditions Thursday in Dearborn and via social media to find a male tenor backup singer to join him on tour.
Those interested should be prepared sing both lead and background vocals for KEM’s songs Share My Life, Promise To Love, Downtown and You’re On My Mind during the audition.
“I also want to hear cats do something from their repertoire, something that they’re confident with,” KEM told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas.
“I like to give my singers light on the stage. You know, you need to be able to stand in that light and hold your own. Because it looks like a spotlight from the audience, but it’s really a heat lamp, so you need to bring it!”
In-person auditions will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on April 13, with the line closing at 6:30 p.m., at Studio A, 5619 N Beech Daly Rd. in Dearborn.
For those who live outside a 150-mile radius of Detroit, send an email to KEM@pr1comm.com to schedule your virtual audition using Skype or Facetime.
The first performance date on tour will be May 12 at Barclays Center in New York City.