MSU Women’s Water Ski Team Captain Wakeboards The Red Cedar

By George Fox
@georgejfox
When life gives you a flooded river — you shred it.
The Red Cedar overflowing its banks is something Michigan State University students regularly, but someone being pulled behind a moped on a wakeboard is relatively new.
Sara Condra and her colleagues take advantage of the heavy rains last week in East Lansing to do a couple wakeboard runs along the swollen banks of the river that runs through MSU campus.
Condra clad in a wetsuit traverses the icy water on her wakeboard pulling off several surface 180s on a short stretch of the river between trees. She hangs on to the tow rope connected to a moped driving on a nearby sidewalk.
The Hartland, Michigan native is the women’s MSU Waterski and Wakeboarding Team captain as confirmed in a Tweet from the team’s account.
Another clip posted to her Condra’s Instagram account shows her taking turns on the run.