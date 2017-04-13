CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
MSU Women’s Water Ski Team Captain Wakeboards The Red Cedar

April 13, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Michigan State University, Red Cedar, Wakeboard

By George Fox
@georgejfox

When life gives you a flooded river — you shred it.

The Red Cedar overflowing its banks is something Michigan State University students regularly, but someone being pulled behind a moped on a wakeboard is relatively new.

Sara Condra and her colleagues take advantage of the heavy rains last week in East Lansing to do a couple wakeboard runs along the swollen banks of the river that runs through MSU campus.

Condra clad in a wetsuit traverses the icy water on her wakeboard pulling off several surface 180s on a short stretch of the river between trees. She hangs on to the tow rope connected to a moped driving on a nearby sidewalk.

The Hartland, Michigan native is the women’s MSU Waterski and Wakeboarding Team captain as confirmed in a Tweet from the team’s account.

Another clip posted to her Condra’s Instagram account shows her taking turns on the run.

