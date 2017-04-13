New Luxury Detroit Condos Priced From $270,000 To $800,000

DETROIT (WWJ) – New, riverview luxury condominiums being build in downtown Detroit are now up for sale — and they won’t come cheap.
Developers say the “The Ashton Detroit” will be located at Howard and 3rd St. — becoming the first freestanding, high-rise condo complex built in the city in more than 20 years.
Max Brooke Realty out of Birmingham, the only listing agent, says there will be 78 condominiums and five penthouses. Units will range in size from under 700 to 2,500 square feet, with views of downtown, the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit River.
The price tag?
“Anywhere from $270,000 for a 650 square-foot studio unit; three-bedroom units that are 950 square feet, those are in the $800,000 prices range,” Christian Grothe of Max Brook said.
Speaking with WWJ’s Chrystal Knight, he talked about some of the high-end amenities.
“A rooftop fourth floor entertaining area that includes a pool, a yoga room, a fitness center. There’s also a barbecue area, a great boardwalk area on the fourth floor rooftop area where people can lay out and enjoy some of the sunny days,” Grothe said.
There will also be retail space and enclosed parking.
The $35 million, 11-story development is set to be completed in early 2019.