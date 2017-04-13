Police: 2 Killed When Camaro Goes Airborne, Lands On Another Car

April 13, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say a speeding driver caused a crash that killed two people, late Thursday afternoon, in Detroit.

According to police, the driver of a Chevy Camaro was traveling at high rate of speed along Greenfield Rd. when he lost control near Pickford.

Police told WWJ that’s when the vehicle went airborne, landing on top of a Chevy Malibu. Five people were inside that car. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and a rescue crew was working to extricate the three others.

It’s unclear if there were any additional inquiries. The condition of the Camaro driver is unknown at this time.

No names have been released.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

