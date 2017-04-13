Police Searching For Suspect In Mercury Sable In Connection With Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities are hoping that identifying a suspect’s car will lead to finding the person responsible for a shooting in Detroit.
Police have released a video of a suspect vehicle wanted in the non-fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man on the city’s east side. The vehicle is described as a gold or tan Mercury Sable.
The victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 5500 block of Balfour when the suspect, a black male, pulled up next to him and began shooting. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds — and is listed in serious condition.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, the driver or the shooting is encouraged to call the Detroit police at 313-596-5540 or 1-800-SpeakUp.