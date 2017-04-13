CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Red Wings Prospect Filip Hronek Scores Ridiculous Shootout Goal For Griffins [VIDEO]

April 13, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: AHL, Filip Hronek, grand rapids griffins, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Though the Red Wings season came to a disappointing end last weekend, the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins are still playing.

And 19-year-old Filip Hronek is flat out dangling.

In the Griffins 2-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night, Hronek scored the clinching goal in the shootout. And it was a beauty.

Let’s see: fake shot, backhand, forehand, backhand, forehand, roof job. If you look closely, you can see goalie Tom McCollum’s jockstrap hanging from the rafters.

Hronek, a defenseman from the Czech Republic, was the Red Wings third pick (second round, 53rd overall) in the 2016 NHL draft. He spent much of this season playing for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL before making the move to the Griffins.

The Griffins close out the regular season on Thursday night. Barring any changes in the standings, they’ll take on the Milwaukee Admirals in the first round of the AHL playoffs.

