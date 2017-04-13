Red Wings Prospect Filip Hronek Scores Ridiculous Shootout Goal For Griffins [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Though the Red Wings season came to a disappointing end last weekend, the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins are still playing.
And 19-year-old Filip Hronek is flat out dangling.
In the Griffins 2-1 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night, Hronek scored the clinching goal in the shootout. And it was a beauty.
Let’s see: fake shot, backhand, forehand, backhand, forehand, roof job. If you look closely, you can see goalie Tom McCollum’s jockstrap hanging from the rafters.
Hronek, a defenseman from the Czech Republic, was the Red Wings third pick (second round, 53rd overall) in the 2016 NHL draft. He spent much of this season playing for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL before making the move to the Griffins.
The Griffins close out the regular season on Thursday night. Barring any changes in the standings, they’ll take on the Milwaukee Admirals in the first round of the AHL playoffs.