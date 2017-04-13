The “Furious” Franchise Is Back In Overdrive With “The Fate Of The Furious”

DETROIT (WWJ) – “The Fate of the Furious” has enough heart-pounding action to fit into two or three action-packed films. The eighth film in the franchise, which is also the first chapter of the final trilogy, starts off with a spectacular car race through the streets of Havana. And after seven “Fast and Furious” films, if you thought you’d seen Dom do it all, then you’re in for some more jaw-dropping action.

In this latest film, Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon after finally getting married. Life seems to be pretty normal until a mysterious woman shows up and seduces Dom back into a life of crime — a life he left behind a long time ago. When that happens, Dom’s team — his family — has a choice to make: leave him be or face one of their toughest battles yet, which is to find a way to bring him back.

The battle that ultimately ensues is against the very evil and the very brilliant cyber-terrorist Cipher, portrayed by Charlize Theron.

When she gets her hooks in Dom, she’s hellbent on getting her way, no matter what the cost. With the future of the world hanging in the balance, the action follows the crew from the beautiful shores of Cuba to such places as New York City and the icy Barents Sea. And anybody who knows Roman knows that he’ll find a way to get some laughs out of that.

In addition to the regular crew and the addition of Theron, “The Fate of the Furious” also features Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and newcomer Scott Eastwood as Mr. Nobody’s protege.

Along with the human eye candy, the vehicles, of course, get plenty of screen time. One of the cars to keep an eye out for: the new Dodge Demon, driven by Dom, Vin Diesel’s character.

And speaking of the cars, the scene involving self-driving vehicles is like nothing I’ve ever seen and even though self-driving vehicles are currently being tested, it’ll probably leave some people wondering if they’re such a great idea after all. Other people will say, yes, self-driving vehicles are definitely the future of driving. While the jury’s still undecided on that, I’m willing to bet that “The Fate of the Furious,” drives the box office this weekend.

See you at the movies!

Follow Terri on Twitter @TerriJLee

Member:

Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA)

Detroit Film Critics Society (DFCS)

African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)