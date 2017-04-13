CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Twins Rout Tigers 11-5 Avoiding 3-Game Sweep

April 13, 2017 5:13 PM

By NOAH TRISTER/AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman all homered for Minnesota, and the Twins took advantage of an uncharacteristically wild outing by Jordan Zimmermann in an 11-5 rout of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Zimmermann (1-1) allowed five runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking a career-high five. Anibal Sanchez was even worse for the Tigers in relief, allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings and letting two of Zimmermann’s runners score on Kepler’s three-run homer in the fifth.

Grossman hit a two-run shot in the third, and Sano connected for a three-run homer in the sixth.

Phil Hughes (2-0) allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Justin Haley worked the final 3 1/3 innings to earn his first career save, striking out six.

The Twins avoided a three-game sweep at Detroit and pulled even with the Tigers atop the AL Central.

Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton each hit their first home run of the season for the Tigers.

