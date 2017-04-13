Win Tiger Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

April 13, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Tigers, Jamie and Stoney, tickets, win

Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on the Settle Mariners on April 26, 2017.

Watch the Tigers battle the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday April 26 at 7:10PM and support the Detroit Fireman’s Benevolent Fund. Ticket packages are available for purchase with your choice of an Upper Box Infield, Upper Reserved Infield, Mezzanine or Upper Grandstand tickets. Each ticket package includes an exclusive Detroit Tigers Firefighters challenge coin and a five-dollar donation to the Fireman’s Benevolent Fund.

fire l0tee8s6 uhe2q1b1 Win Tiger Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

For tickets visit Tigers.com/Firefighters 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia