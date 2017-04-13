Win Tiger Tickets on Jamie and Stoney!

Listen to Jamie and Stoney for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Tigers take on the Settle Mariners on April 26, 2017.
Watch the Tigers battle the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday April 26 at 7:10PM and support the Detroit Fireman’s Benevolent Fund. Ticket packages are available for purchase with your choice of an Upper Box Infield, Upper Reserved Infield, Mezzanine or Upper Grandstand tickets. Each ticket package includes an exclusive Detroit Tigers Firefighters challenge coin and a five-dollar donation to the Fireman’s Benevolent Fund.
For tickets visit Tigers.com/Firefighters