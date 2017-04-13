Ypsilanti Man Gets Year In Jail For Running Over 3-Year-Old

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A judge has sentenced a man to a year in jail for fatally striking a 3-year-old girl with his van last July Fourth in Washtenaw County’s Ypsilanti Township.
Leslie D. Sutton of Ypsilanti also was ordered to complete a substance abuse program while incarcerated.
Sutton said he would take back that day if he could and that there was no way he could’ve seen Mia Lamb run into the road from in between vehicles.
The crash happened last July as Mia was attending a family barbecue on Carol Ann Avenue and Eileen Street. The little girl was allegedly playing outside of the home when she followed after a family member who was crossing the street. As Mia stepped into the road, she was struck by a 2001 Honda Odyssey, driven by Sutton.
Sutton in February issued a guilty plea to operating under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended, no insurance and open intoxicants within a motor vehicle, in the death of Lamb.
