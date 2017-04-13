CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Ypsilanti Man Gets Year In Jail For Running Over 3-Year-Old

April 13, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Mia Lamb

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A judge has sentenced a man to a year in jail for fatally striking a 3-year-old girl with his van last July Fourth in Washtenaw County’s Ypsilanti Township.

leslie sutton Ypsilanti Man Gets Year In Jail For Running Over 3 Year Old

Leslie Sutton (booking photo)

Leslie D. Sutton of Ypsilanti also was ordered to complete a substance abuse program while incarcerated.

Sutton said he would take back that day if he could and that there was no way he could’ve seen Mia Lamb run into the road from in between vehicles.

The crash happened last July as Mia was attending a family barbecue on Carol Ann Avenue and Eileen Street. The little girl was allegedly playing outside of the home when she followed after a family member who was crossing the street. As Mia stepped into the road, she was struck by a 2001 Honda Odyssey, driven by Sutton.

Sutton in February issued a guilty plea to operating under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended, no insurance and open intoxicants within a motor vehicle, in the death of Lamb.

 

