Easter Brunch And Dinner Deals At Metro Detroit Restaurants

Leading up to Easter many restaurants are gearing up for a big weekend for families dining out. Offers.com has compiled a list of more than 40+ restaurants that will be offering up deals to diners throughout the weekend. Hop over to your favorite local restaurant or bakery for a deal on a meal or score a sweet treat this Easter.

Applebee’s – Receive a free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.

Bob Evans – This Easter, you can catch these two special Offers:

Carryout Farmhouse Feast for 4 or 8. The Feast includes a choice of ham, turkey, or both.

Dine-in Premium Brunch Feast for 6 – 8. The Brunch includes Sticky Bun French Toast Bake, Veggie Scrambler, a choice of breakfast meat, fresh fruit, and orange juice.

Bonefish Grill – From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., you can attend Easter brunch with favorites like crème brulee French toast or the half-pound American Kobe beef and egg burger.

Boston Market – Bring home the following specials:

Carryout complete spiral-cut ham dinner for 12 for $109.99.

Dine-in honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99.

The meal includes a choice of two sides, fresh baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie.

Bravo Cucina Italiana – From open until 3 p.m., you can choose from a special Easter brunch menu. Full menu is available to close.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Make your reservation for the Easter brunch.

Brixx wood Fired Pizza – Raise a toast with a half-price bottle of wine.

Carrabba’s – Check out the special Easter menu, which includes Tuscan-grilled lamb chops.

Carvel – Slice up specialty Easter cakes, designed with bunnies, baskets, and eggs.

Cracker Barrel – Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Preorder these Easter specials:

Easter ham feast for $99.95 or Easter prime rib feast for $129.95. Each feast feeds 10 – 12, and includes green beans with bacon, baked potato casserole, soup or salad, and rolls. A la carte spiral-cut ham is also available for $59.95.

$5 off Easter spiral-cut cut ham, turkey, or prime rib ordered in-restaurant.

$5 off Easter spiral-cut cut ham, turkey, or prime rib ordered online.

$10 off an Easter meal ordered in-restaurant. The meal includes a choice of spiral-cut cut ham, turkey, or prime rib and all the fixings.

$10 off an Easter meal ordered online. The meal includes a choice of spiral-cut cut ham, turkey, or prime rib and all the fixings.

Fleming’s – From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., you can chow down on a three-course Easter brunch starting at $44.95. The brunch includes a choice of soup or salad, entree, sides, and dessert.

Great American Cookies – Take advantage of these specials:

Easter cookie cakes with bunnies, chicks, and more.

$3 off a 16-inch or larger cookie cake.

IHOP – Dig into classic dishes during Easter brunch.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Kick off Easter celebrations with these specials:

Easter menu, which includes Surf & Turf and other favorites.

One dozen fresh or ready-bake Yeast Rolls to-go for $3.79.

Macaroni Grill – Pounce on these Offers:

$2 mimosas and bloody marys.

25% off an eGift card.

Maggiano’s – Celebrate the holiday with Easter dine-in or catering.

MaggieMoo’s – Take advantage of these deals:

$5 off a medium or large cake ordered in-store.

$5 off a medium or large cake ordered online.

McCormick & Schmick’s – Contact your local restaurant to learn about Easter brunch offerings and hours.

Outback Steakhouse – Visit to get a scratch card for a chance to win free Outback for a year.

The Cheesecake Factory – Munch on Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes fried chicken and waffles benedict, poached eggs with hollandaise, and more.

The Melting Pot – From 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Easter, kids eat free and receive a complimentary goodie bag with every adult four-course menu order.