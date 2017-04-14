Fire At Bellagio Shuts Down Las Vegas Strip

April 14, 2017 6:03 AM
Filed Under: Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 70 firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of the Bellagio Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday.

A Clark County Fire Department spokesman released a statement saying firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the roof of the building on the south side of the lake.

Assistant Fire Chief Larry D. Haydu said in a statement that the location of the fire made access difficult but it was knocked down in under an hour.

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed early Friday.

No injuries were reported.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia