LEGO Announces Investment In Eco-Friendly Product Change

April 14, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Enviornment, Legos

CBS LOCAL — Your favorite LEGOs may be getting an eco-friendly makeover. The LEGO Group has announced in a statement that they’ll be investing in finding a new material for their popular children’s toy. The legos will have a new feel, but they’ll be more environmentally responsible than its current state.

LEGO Group aims for the transformation from plastic to be complete by 2030, and are investing about $150million to the cause as well as hiring 100 employees for the task.

“The LEGO Group establishes LEGO Sustainable Materials Centre and expects to recruit more than 100 employees in a significant step up on the 2030 ambition of finding and implementing sustainable alternatives to current materials,” the statement read.

They are searching for legos to be comprised of sustainable materials.

“This is a major step for the LEGO Group on our way towards achieving our 2030 ambition on sustainable materials,” said Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, CEO and President of the LEGO Group. “We have already taken important steps to reduce our carbon footprint and leave a positive impact on the planet by reducing the packaging size, by introducing FSC certified packaging and through our investment in an offshore wind farm. Now we are accelerating our focus on materials.”

The statement says that the LEGO Group will continue to provide updates in the coming years for how the project is coming along.

