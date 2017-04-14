Long Line For ‘Good Friday’ Free Gas At 8 Mile Detroit BP

DETROIT (WWJ) – People are lining up for miles to take advantage of an unbelievable “Good Friday” deal: Free gas.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported Thursday morning there’s quite a wait, but there’s still plenty available — courtesy of New Life Family Church.

There is a total of $10,000 worth of free gas available to Detroit residents on a first-come, first serve basis, at the BP gas station at 8 Mile Rd. and Livernois.

“This is kind of a carnival atmosphere here,” Langton said. “There are so many people, so many cars, all lined up.”

Shortly after 9 a.m., when the giveaway began, the line stretched from 8 Mile Rd., south on Livernois , down Pembrook and then through the neighborhoods.

“Oh my God, the line is so long…it’s all the way around there!” said local resident, Renee Patton. “How am I gonna get any gas? By the time I get there they’ll probably run out.”

Police are on the scene directing traffic.

Meantime, the church was also giving away free oil changes at City Oil Change on Livernois at Curtis.

Pastor Welton Smith said the aim is simply for the 10-year-old congregation to give around 500 Detroit residents a good Good Friday.

“We’re just going to kind of bless the city — while supplies last — so you kinda want people to get in line as early as they can,” Smith told WWJ. “We’re just really going to do something pleasant for our city during Jesus Weekend, and that’s really all it’s about.”