Marlins And Mets Play Longest Game Ever At Marlins Park

April 14, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Miami Marlins, new york mets

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins and New York Mets are playing the longest game in the five-year history of Marlins Park.

With the hour past midnight early Friday, the game went into the 16th inning at 8-all. Neither team had scored since the eighth inning, and the crowd of 23,192 had dwindled to a few thousand.

There was plenty of scoring early. Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in the first for Miami, and Yoenis Cespedes had his second multihomer game in three nights for the Mets.
